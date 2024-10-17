South Carolina rock band Crossfade is reuniting for their first concerts since 2012. It’s been announced that the band will play two festival shows in 205: Sonic Temple in May and Inkcarceration in July.

“We don’t have a record. We don’t have a record label. We may have those in the future, I don’t know if we want those right now,” said vocalist and guitarist Ed Sloan in an interview transcribed by Metal Injection. “But I do know that it feels right to say yes to this because that is who we are and apparently it is what people still care about – about rock music and about Crossfade and that feels amazing in and of itself. It’s worth going to play [these shows] to see what happens.”

Crossfade was originally formed in Columbia, South Carolina in 1991, under the band name The Nothing. The group consisted of Sloan on lead guitar and vocals, Mitch James on bass and backing vocals, and Brian Geiger on drums. After releasing a pair of albums, the band changed their name to Crossfade and dropped their self-titled debut album in 2004, led by the hit single “Cold.”

This was followed by two more albums: Falling Away in 2006 and We All Bleed in 2011. The band went quiet in 2012 after losing then-drummer Mark Castillo, but has never made any official statements on breaking up or going on hiatus.

“Reuniting for their very first performance in 13 years, we are proud to add to our Historic Rock & Metal Lineup by welcoming multi-platinum band CROSSFADE onto the @sonictemplefestival Lineup,” Sonic Temple wrote in a post about the band’s festival performance announcement.

“The post-grunge rockers burst onto the scene in the early 2000s,” the statement continued, “making an unforgettable impact with their debut single ‘Cold’. Their follow-up hits like ‘Colors’ and ‘So Far Away’ further cemented their place in the rock world, earning them radio success across multiple formats.

“Despite their long absence, Crossfade’s music has had remarkable staying power, with listenership only continuing to grow across the globe,” Sonic Temple’s statement added. “For years, rock fans have been asking us to make this reunion happen. We are so grateful to the band for coming together with us to finally make this a special reality in 2025!”

Crossfade in 2025 is Sloan on guitars and vocals, Mitch James on bass and vocals, and Les Hall on guitars and keyboards. It’s currently unclear who will be holding down drum duties for the two 2025 festival performances.



