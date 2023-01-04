Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, are breaking up after 41 years. The band – vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko ­- announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.



Sharing the news, a statement to the band's Twitter account read, "Report of disbandment of GAUZE. Ever since I became a current member, I have decided that if even one person leaves the group, it will be disbanded. Postscript: The last T-shirt sale will be held at Koenji Record Shop Base." The statement was not signed by a member of the band, but it echoed remarks Shin told Maximum Rocknroll. In a 1997 interview, per Pitchfork, the bassist told the outlet, "to be honest, if one of the members quit, it won't be Gauze anymore. We never change the members. It's not because how good they play, but how they think or feel about these things."

GAUZE解散の報告



現メンバーになって以来、一人でも脱退したら解散と決めていましたが、この度それが現実となってしまった為、本日GAUZEは解散する事になりました。



追記

最後のTシャツ販売を『高円寺レコードショップBASE』にて行います。 — GAUZE Official (@GauzeOfficial) November 26, 2022

Gauze first formed in Tokyo in 1981 with vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin. Hiko joined as the band's drummer in 1989. Just a year after forming, their earliest recordings appeared on the 1982 compilation City Rocker. Two years later, in 1984, Gauze released their debut album, F– Heads. Their sophomore LP, Equalizing Distort, followed in 1986. In their 41 years together as a band, Gauze released a total of six full-length studio albums, including 限界は何処だ (Genkai wa dokoda) in 1991, 面を洗って出直して来い (Kao O Aratte Denaoshite Koi) in 1997, Binbou Yusuri No Rizumu Ni Notte in 2007, and their sixth and final album, 言いたかねえけど目糞鼻糞, in 2021. They also released a self-titled EP in 1997.

In addition to albums, Gauze regularly hosted live events under the title "Disinfection GIG" in Japan. The band is considered to be an "integral part of Japan's hardcore punk scene," with a 1983 documentary by Junji Yasuda about Japanese hardcore punk scene featuring the band.



News that Gauze would be disbanding after more than four decades together ushered in plenty of responses from fans, including one fan who wrote, "There's so much to honor & respect in how Gauze exists & conducts their band. This decision saddens me, but your music will always live 'without break with all power' in my heart." Another fan shared, "your music was basically the reason i became so interested in japanese punk and hc when i was young... your power lives on through your many fans!"