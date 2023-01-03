Drummer Departs Metal Band After Disagreement

The Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa needs a new drummer. The band announced late last month that drummer Nanu Villalba left the group due to a "lack of common agreement." Villalba was a member of the group for less than a year.

"With this post, we would like to inform our fans and followers that Nanu Villalba makes no longer part of Nervosa due to lack of common agreement," the group said in a statement on Dec. 20. "We thank her for the contribution till now and we wish the best for her future. The composition and preproduction of the album [are] continuing normally and we are hitting the studio in a month. Stay tuned!"

Villalba joined the band in August 2022 to replace Eleni Nota, who was a member for about two years, notes Metal Injection. The group has had six drummers since its inception in 2010, including Fernanda Terra, Jully Lee, Pitchu Ferraz, and Luana Dametto. Amilcar Christofaro, Samantha Landa, and Aira Deathstorm also drummed with the band on tour. Before playing with Nervosa, Villalba performed with Meraxes, NOHVA, and S7IGMA.

Nervosa was founed in 2010 in Sau Paulo by guitarist Prika Amaral and Terra. Guitarist Karen Ramos and bassist Fernanda Lira later joined. By the time they recorded their EP Time of Death in 2012 though, Ramos left. Amaral remains the only founding member of the band left. Bassist Mia Wallace and singer Diva Satanica joined Amaral in 2020 and contributed to their most recent studio album, Perpetual Chaos (2021).

Many other metal bands have experienced shakeups during 2022. In October, Rivers of Nihil announced that founding singer Jake Dieffenbach was leaving, with bassist Adam Biggs taking over as lead singer for their fall European tour. "While this decision wasn't easy, it was necessary. We ask our friends and fans to allow Jake the space to handle his affairs with dignity and privacy," the group said.

In July 2022, Warmot founding singer Arif left the Singaporean grindcore band due to "personal hardships" that took a toll on the band. "There are many other factors that are just too personal to share," the group announced at the time. "Certain issues have become priorities that we just can't avoid. It's going to take us some time to recover. It was a difficult decision but our family is our priority and we do not wish to hold the band back."