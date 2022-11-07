Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.

In a statement shared to the band's Instagram account, Butler informed fans, "Fever 333 will be placing all live activity on hold until Spring 2023 in order to give everyone the best experience possible." The band had several shows scheduled throughout the remainder of 2022 and into early 2023, and Butler said the decision to cancel these shows was "difficult," explaining that "taking this time to reset and prepare will help reach that goal." He continued, "on behalf of the project I want to thank you all so much for the energy and support you continue to offer. You were promised a new and exciting era of Fever 333 and that is what you'll get."

The announcement came about a month after two-thirds of the group abruptly quit. On Oct. 3, Improta announced that both he and Harrison "decided to step away from Fever 333," adding, "it's layered, but ultimately, I'd just rather dedicate my time to projects that operate [differently] than that one." Reflecting on his time with the group, Improta said, "we got to play some unforgettable shows, travel a ton, and meet some incredible individuals. Steve and I will probably do something together in the future." Harrison also shared a statement of his own, hinting that "things were pretty bad" between the trio and also citing creative differences as inspiring him to leave. He also thanked all the amazing fans, people who helped Fever behind the scenes, and my friends and family who supported me through all of this."

Shortly after the shakeup, Butler addressed the situation, explaining that he "started this project in order to fill a space in music and culture that I have always wanted to see and know many others like and unlike me would also like to experience." He added that "offering representation and progress not only on stages but through the art is paramount for me. I told myself I would not compromise that vision and I must hold true to that promise." Butler, who thanked Improta and Harrison for their work in the band, referred to his time with his former bandmates as the "initial era" of the band, teasing that he is "so excited to present to you the next one."

Fever 333 formed in 2017 after Letlive, the band Butler previously played with, broke up. Harrison previously performed with The Chariot and Improta played with Night Verses. They released their first EP, Made an America, in 2018, and followed in in 2019 with their only full-length album, Strength in Numb333rs. A second EP, Wrong Generation, followed in 2020.