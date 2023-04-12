Rock Band Reunites After 2019 Farewell Shows, Reveals New Music

Six years after they announced their "goodbye" tour, the Doylestown, Pennsylvania-based alternative rock band Balance and Composure has reunited! The band returned to the music scene with new music on Tuesday, releasing two new songs – "Savior Mode" and "Last to Know" – in a release called Too Quick to Forgive via Memory Music. The band also announced a string of concerts for this spring and summer.

The new songs were recorded in fall 2022 at Will Yip's studio in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, something that Simmons called "magic." The Tuesday release also brought with it a music video for "Last to Know," which was directed by the band's own Erik Petersen and Jon Simmons, alongside Britain Weyant.

"It's the feeling of being the last one in on an elaborate cruel prank being played on you. Some people can use you up for what they need and then abandon you when they feel fulfilled," Simmons said of the song, per Brooklyn Vegan. "With this song, I just wanted to say my piece. It's an emotionally-resonant highlight from the band, with a touch of angst and a soaring crescendo chorus that leaves a lasting impact well after its final notes play out."

Balance and Composure is set to kick off a multi-city tour beginning this spring. The tour will begin with a show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 6. Additional shows are scheduled in Los Angeles on June 23, Pomona, California on June 24, and Queens, New York on July 8. The band will be supported by Webbed Wing, Vein offshoot Fleshwater, Seahaven, Death Bells, Grist Mil, Choir Boy, and Toledo.

Tuesday's announcement marks the first new music from the band since 2016, when Light We Made was released. Balance and Composure went on to announce what at the time were dubbed as their final shows in 2019, at the time telling fans, "we played our ten year anniversary shows in January of last year, we had no intentions of them being our final show. Due to some internal and personal discussions, we were unable to decide our fate as a band at the time." The band announced six additional shows at the time "to say goodbye."