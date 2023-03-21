Another Metal Legend Retires From Touring

Saxon guitarist Paul Quinn is retiring from touring. Quinn will "step back from touring" following the completion of the band's European tour, Saxon announced in a March 10 Facebook post. Amid his departure from touring, the British heavy metal band has canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as their scheduled appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise.

Quinn, a founding member of Saxon in 1975 alongside frontman Biff Byford, reportedly decided to step back from touring "after much soul searching," the band shared in a statement that called the musician their "great friend and fellow warrior." The band explained that "after many years on the road, with the subsequent stress and tiredness that accompany long tour schedules, Paul doesn't want his performance to suffer and let his fellow band mates and fans down." While Quinn is retiring from touring, he is not leaving the band. The statement continued, "Paul will continue to record with the band and may play select special shows in the future."

"SAXON stand by Paul's decision and will keep you all informed regarding our next journey, the statement continued. "The current run of March shows in Europe will continue as is but the band will be cancelling their April dates in South America and the MOR Cruise to give time to re-group. These territories will be re-booked as soon as time permits. All summer festivals will continue as booked. Keep the faith!"

In a since-deleted statement shared to Facebook on March 9, per Blabbermouth, Quinn alluded to his touring departure, writing, "You need to know I will miss you & my SAXON co-workers for the great times on and off stage, so with regret I will leave while I can still hold my head high and not worry about my fingers or brain forgetting riffs, keys or stumbling over licks, as they do occasionally. I am not taking this lightly, and I want to do SAXON proud, whilst continuing to love and play music with THE CARDS and other projects."

Quinn, 71, co-founded the band in 1975 alongside Byford, the two being the only constants in the band's line-up since then. With his retirement, Byford is Saxon's sole remaining original touring member. Quinn's decision to take a step back from touring comes ahead of the March 24 release of Saxon's latest album, More Inspirations, which follows on the heels of 2021's Inspirations. The album is produced bv Byford with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann.