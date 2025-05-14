Rock and Rock Hall of Famer Dead at 80: RIP to John Edwards

Legendary R&B soul singer John Edwards, the former lead singer of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group The Spinners, has died.

Edwards, who joined the famed group after Philippé Wynne’s departure, passed away on Monday at the age of 80 “after a period of declining health following a stroke” he’d suffered years ago, according to his obituary.

“We will have much more on this in the coming days. But as it stands, we mourn the loss of John Edwards — who bore the weight of the world on his young shoulders when he joined the Spinners in the wake of Philippé Wynne’s departure,” The Spinners wrote in a social media tribute. “He proved more than capable of bearing the burden, ensuring that the excellence that fans came to associate with the Spinners would continue uninterrupted.”

Photo Credit: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The statement concluded, “John Edwards is an integral part of the Spinners’ legacy and we will continue to celebrate his contributions to this mighty legacy.”

Born in St. Louis, Missouri on Christmas Day 1944, per SoulTracks, Edwards began his singing career performing in clubs while serving in the US Army in Germany. After returning to the U.S., he launched a solo singing career with a string of singles, including 1974’s “Careful Man,” which hit No. 8 on the R&B charts. Just three years later, when he was 33, he joined The Spinners.

Formed in Detroit in 1954, The Spinners had already gained traction with hits like “I’ll Be Around,” “It’s a Shame,” “The Rubberband Man” and “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” throughout the ‘60s by the time Edwards joined the group, recently signed to Atlantic Records, in 1977 as Wynne’s replacement. He went on to sing with the group for more than 20 years, leading them to further success with hits like “Working My Way Back to You” “Cupid,” performances that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said “showcased Edwards’ smooth and velvety voice, impressive range, and ability to convey both vulnerability and strength.”

Edwards remained with the group until 2000, when he suffered a stroke that left him in poor health and forced him to step back from The Spinners. He later reunited with The Spinners to sing with them on an appearance coinciding with the episode of TV One’s Unsung on the group. He also attended the group’s 2023 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Edwards had been the last living members of The Spinners’ Spinners’ classic Atlantic Records’ lineup of the ‘70s. The group continues to perform today, though no original members remain.