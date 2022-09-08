Ricky Martin Files Huge Lawsuit Against His Nephew Who Accused Him of Sexual Abuse

Ricky Martin filed a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew, Dennis Sanchez Martin, who accused him of sexual abuse in July. During the first court hearing in the case, his 21-year-old nephew agreed to drop the claims. The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer is now accusing Sanchez of extortion. Sanchez is the son of Martin's sister.

In early July, a judge in Puerto Rico issued a restraining order against Martin, citing allegations of domestic violence. The petitioner was later revealed to be Sanchez, who claimed to have had a seven-month romantic relationship with Martin and split two months before the filing. Martin quickly denied the allegations through his representative, who called them "false and fabricated."

Just a few weeks later, a judge dismissed the temporary restraining order after Sanchez withdrew his claims. "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them," Martin's team said at the time. "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Now, Martin is suing Sanchez for $0 million, according to a filing PEOPLE obtained. Martin claims Sanchez made the claims against the singer after he did not follow his nephew on social media and "ignored" requests to build social media pages for Martin's children. Martin also said he had to change his phone number after Sanchez allegedly made it public. Months later, Sanchez filed for a restraining order.

"Defendant Sanchez filed his request for a Protective Order based on malice and animosity against Plaintiff, for the mere fact that he failed to answer his multiple messages," Martin's lawsuit reads. It claims that Sanchez "has threatened and extorted Plaintiff that, unless he is economically compensated, he will continue his campaign to assassinate his reputation and integrity, through false and malicious imputations." The claims have already resulted in Martin losing multimillion-dollar contracts, Martin's lawsuit alleges.

Martin is seeking $20 million for extortion, malicious prosecution, abuse of rights, and damages. Martin's lawyers have not commented on the lawsuit. However, after the restraining order was dismissed, Martin released a video in which he hoped Sanchez "finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else." He said the claims against him were "devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody."