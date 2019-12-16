Red Hot Chili Peppers to Reunite With Guitarist John Frusciante

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers are switching some things up with their band as they head into the new year. After 10 years of working with the “Dani California” band, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is being replaced. The band’s Instagram account announced that John Frusciante will be returning to the band in Klinghoffer’s place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers) on Dec 15, 2019 at 12:28pm PST

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love,” the post began. “We are deeply grateful for our time with him and the countless gifts he shared with us. We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group. Thank you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The return for Frusciante will mark his third return. He was with their band in their early beginnings and breakthroughs in 1988 on albums like ‘Mother’s Milk’ and ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magick.’

“In complete shock here,” one user on Twitter wrote. “John Frusciante is back in the Chilli Peppers AGAIN! Never ever thought this would happen.”

Another wrote, “John Frusciante getting back with the Chilli Peppers is the true meaning of Christmas.”

JOHN FRUSCIANTE IS REJOINING THE RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS. THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL. I REPEAT. JOHN FRUSCIANTE IS REJOINING THE RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS pic.twitter.com/H5aoKSjLmK — Elle-Rose 🍁 (@AutumnOnVenus) December 15, 2019

He then took a break from the group in 1995 before coming back in 1999 where he was a part of their hit album, Californication and their next two album releases up until 2009. For Klinghoffer, he found his way into the band in 2007 and took Frusciante’s spot two years later. He was featured on the band’s next two albums, including their 2016 release The Getaway.

The group will be heading out on tours in 2020 with Frusciante in the mix now. They will be taking part in the Hangout Festival in Alabama in May, among others. That will mark their first appearance in the new year. After that, they will head up to Boston at the end of May before hitting a few festivals in June, beginning with Ejekt Festival in Athens, Greece on June 5. They don’t have any other dates set in the states after trip to Massachusetts.

Photo credit: SGranitz/WireImage