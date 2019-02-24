Rapper Willie Bo Fatally Shot by Police While Sleeping in His Car

California rapper Willie Bo was fatally shot by police while sleeping in his car outside of a Taco Bell on Feb. 9.

According to The Hill, Willie Bo — real name Wille McCoy — was reported asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane, and when officers investigated they found him unresponsive with a handgun in his lap.

As the police officers were investigating McCoy, they stated that he made a sudden movement which they interpreted as aggressive and opened fire “in fear for their own safety.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

6 cops kill rapper Willie Bo while he slept in his car. In a statement, police have claimed the shots were fired "in fear for [the officers'] own safety."

Family tells authorities that they believe Bo had gone to the fast food restaurant for a bite to eat and was so exhausted, he fell asleep while waiting in drive-thru.

According to NBC News, all six officers who were investigating the crime fired a total of 25 shots and died at the scene, though a coroner’s report has not been released to the public.

However, Oakland, California attorney, Melissa Nold examined the body of McCoy, telling the news agency that the 20-year-old also sustained injuries to his shoulders, chest and arm during the encounter, which included six officers “fearing for their safety” and opening fire in four seconds.

“Overkill is an understatement,” Nold said of McCoy’s wounds and the number of times he was fatally struck.

Employees of Taco Bell called police when they saw him slumped over the wheel with his engine running, prompting officers to investigate. However, Nold adds that the officers’ version of events is somewhat skewed, sharing with NBC News that “even if the doors were locked, the front passenger’s side window was already broken and had a sheet of plastic covering it, which could have been removed.”

Nold states that the situation could have been handled much differently, particularly since they recognized McCoy was not initially responsive.

“Suppose he was having a medical emergency and needed help,” Nold said. “Their reaction wasn’t can we get this person safely out of the car.”

The rapper’s brother, Marc McCoy, spoke out about his sibling’s death.

“There was no attempt to try to work out a peaceful solution,” he said. “The police’s job is to arrest people who are breaking the law — not take the law into your own hands. You’re not judge, jury and executioner. … We’re never going to get over this.”

“Police are trained to shoot first and hurt you first,” Marc added. “They do not respect black people. Even when they have a person subdued and their life is not in danger, they continue to be blatantly physically disrespectful. That is just accepted in America.”

In addition to Marc’s comments, McCoy’s cousin David Harrison also spoke out, saying that the family is calling for the officers to face criminal prosecution for the shooting.

“We cannot fathom why they would have to shoot him. This was senseless … shooting a man sleeping in his car,” Harrison stated. “We want to make sure this never happens again to another person.”

Friends and fans of McCoy have since taken to social media to share messages of sympathy and sad frustration over his death.

“Not fatally but MURDERED!!!!! Me & all my n—s know who he is & he is a local rapper. RIP Willie Bo bruh, you didn’t deserve to die dawg,” one person tweeted.

“This is the third time this year police have went viral for police brutality in Vallejo California . Please keep that in mind and stay safe . RIP Willie Bo,” someone else wrote.

At this time, it does not appear that funeral or memorial arrangements for McCoy have been announced.