Young Thug Just Got Hit With Even More Charges

Young Thug is facing nine new charges in connection with prior allegations that he was the long-running leader of a criminal street gang. A re-indictment filed in Fulton County Superior Court on August 5 alleged the rapper – real name Jeffery Williams – was found in possession of a firearm and a machine gun while committing a felony, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Further charges include participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a machine gun, and drug charges. Also charged are four other defendants, Martinez Arnold, also known as Duke; Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti; Shannon Stillwell; and Quamarvious Nichols.

The new charges arose from what investigators discovered at Williams' home in Atlanta's wealthy Buckhead neighborhood during his arrest on the original May 9 indictment. As part of the first indictment released in May, Williams was among 28 people connected to YSL charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act.

It was unclear if Williams' arrest would lead to the new charges being incorporated into the RICO case, but court records now indicate that this has occurred. In response to those charges, Williams, Arnold, and Kendrick have pleaded not guilty, reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The indictments revolve around "Young Slime Life," an Atlanta gang Williams allegedly founded with two others connected to the national Bloods gang, prosecutors claim. Young Thug's record label is YSL, which stands for Young Stoner Life.

As part of the initial investigation, 56 counts were filed against 28 people for alleged involvement in crimes committed on behalf of the Young Slime Life street gang. Six of the 65 counts in the updated charge relate to Williams.

Brian Steel, Williams' attorney, said his client is innocent and will fight the charges in court."Mr. Williams has committed absolutely no crimes," Steel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We cannot wait for a trial date."

Additionally, Williams is being sued for $150,000 over a summer concert he was scheduled to perform at the State Farm Arena on June 18 in Atlanta. His recent arrest, however, prevented him from attending, NME reported.

Court documents indicate that Williams was to receive $300,000 for a 45-minute set, half of which was already paid, with the remainder credited afterward. A-1 Concert Entertainment has claimed they have yet to receive their $150,000 advance back, reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via HipHopDX.

"Due to his arrest and the nature of the felony criminal charges against Williams, it was immediately apparent in May 2022 that he would not be able to perform as required in the agreement," the filing said. "To date, A-1 Concert has not received any reimbursement of the $150,000 owed to it."A YSL Touring representative informed the publication that they would provide the refund.

Williams and rapper Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, remain behind bars after bond was denied for both earlier this year. The trial is tentatively set for Jan. 9, 2023.