Rapper Project Pat’s Son Shot and Killed in Tennessee Park

Tragedy struck the Memphis hip-hop community as Patrick Houston Jr., the 21-year-old son of acclaimed rapper Project Pat and nephew of Three 6 Mafia co-founder Juicy J, lost his life in a shooting at a local park. According to Fox13, the incident occurred on Jan. 10 around 1:15 p.m. near Charjean Park in Memphis’s Imogene Heights neighborhood. Police responding to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Ketchum Road and Long Street discovered Houston Jr. deceased at the scene.

TMZ reports that details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, with law enforcement yet to release information about potential suspects or motives. The Memphis Police Department has issued a public appeal for information, urging witnesses to contact CrimeStoppers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Project Pat, whose real name is Patrick Houston, personally confirmed his son’s death to Fox13 on Jan. 23. The veteran rapper, who gained prominence in the 1990s, has established himself as one of Memphis’s most influential hip-hop artists over the past three decades.

Project Pat’s career took off after joining his brother Juicy J’s Hypnotize Minds label in the late ’90s following a prison term. His 2001 sophomore album Mista Don’t Play: Everythangs Workin achieved gold certification from the RIAA and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, featuring hit singles “Chickenhead” and “Don’t Save Her.”

The 51-year-old artist initially rose to fame as a member of The Kaze (also known as Killa Klan Kaze), with the group maintaining close ties to Three 6 Mafia through Pat’s familial connection to Juicy J. His discography spans multiple successful releases, including Layin’ da Smack Down, Crook by da Book: The Fed Story, and his debut album Ghetty Green.

The tragic incident has resonated deeply within the Memphis music community, where Project Pat has been an influential figure since the late 1990s. His successful career includes several notable albums following his gold-certified release, such as Real Recognize Real, Loud Pack, and M.O.B. The artist’s journey from early legal troubles to hip-hop success helped establish his place as one of the leading forces in Southern rap, making his son’s death all the more poignant.

Houston Jr.’s funeral service is scheduled for Saturday as the community grapples with this latest incident of violence in the historically Black neighborhood of Imogene Heights. The Memphis Police Department continues to investigate the shooting, maintaining its request for public assistance through their CrimeStoppers hotline at 901-528-CASH.

As investigators work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the loss of Houston Jr. adds to ongoing concerns about violence in Memphis communities. The incident occurred in broad daylight in a public space, raising additional alarm about safety in the area. As the investigation continues, authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to come forward to help bring closure to the Houston family.