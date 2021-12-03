Watch: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz Battle Quickly Devolves Into a Real Fight

Verzus is back for another battle and this time it’s with 90s hip hop icon group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony against 2000s phenomenon Three 6 Mafia. Rap fans are thrilled about another installment to super producers and writers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland co-founded the music competition. The current battle is taking place live in front of an audience across streaming platforms for viewers to watch at LA’s Hollywood Palladium. It marks the first rap battle Verzuz matchup since 80s legends Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One in October 2021. Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills put on for R&B/soul match with their own celebratory Verzuz event weeks ago in November 2021.

The battle comes nearly a year and a half after DJ Paul and Krayzie Bone first noted that they were going to go against each other with their respective crews in a battle. The battle ultimately fell through. But in October, an actual mash-up was confirmed. In November 2020, DJ Paul spoke with HotNewHipHop about the fallout of their Verzuz battle. He revealed at the time that someone in the Verzuz camp swayed Krayzie Bone’s from participating.

Wowwwwwww Bizzy what are you doing #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/uTjfZ6mOnL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 3, 2021

Though the battle is happening now, things allegedly took a turn. At some point, members from Harmony’s crew verbally attacked Mafia and began throwing things. “You ugly mutha fu—- ain’t finna be mocking me while I’m on stage,” one member of Bone Thugs said toward the Mafia crew. “Like, straight the f–k up,” they continued.

Someone from Mafia’s crew retaliated, telling the crew to “suck my d–k.” A fight then broke out. It was all captured for audiences to see. Twitter is going crazy as a result.

“I’m surprised they didn’t get into it before the show,” one Twitter user commented, hinting at the group’s tense history. Others commented that the fight was unnecessary and “ghetto.”