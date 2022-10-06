Rapper Leaves Loaded Gun in Uber, Gets Arrested

Aspiring Chicago-based rapper Lil Zay Osama is being held without bail after he was arrested on multiple charges in New York City late last week. The "Have You Ever" rapper, real name Isaiah Dukes, is facing charges of possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly left a loaded handgun in an Uber, according to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York.

The charges stem from a Thursday, Sept. 29 incident in which Lil Zay took an Uber with friends from a Manhattan hotel to a recording studio in Queens. According to documents obtained by XXL, when the rideshare driver picked up the rapper and his friends, he noticed the rapper was holding a firearm, which he left in the car after being dropped off. The driver, who called police to report the gun, helped identify the rapper.

DETAILS: Lil Zay Osama arrested for leaving a glock in an Uberhttps://t.co/Rrf4Mew5Fy — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 1, 2022

Once authorities retrieved the gun, it was determined Lil Zay had been carrying a modified Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol that had a "switch" device attached. That device, also known as "auto sear," enables the firearm to shoot bullets in rapid fire like a machine gun, according to prosecutors, who said the rapper was "well aware" of the capabilities of a switch, as he rapped about it in his 2021 song "Danny Block." In the song, Lil Zay raps, "Every day a different Glock/Pussy boy know how I play it/I hope this song right here don't get in the hands of the feds (Hope it don't get to the feds, man)/Ayy, I just got a brand new Glock/With a fifty and a switch (With a fifty and a switch)." Prosecutors cited the lyrics in the court documents.

"The crimes charged in this case are extremely serious and confirm that the defendant is a danger to the community," Assistant U.S. Attorney (Eastern District of New York) Rebecca Schuman wrote in court filings. "For one, the defendant possessed a particularly deadly weapon that had been converted from a handgun capable of shooting just one bullet each time the trigger is squeezed to having the capability of firing until the trigger is lifted."

The incident marks the latest in Lil Zay's criminal history and comes after the 25-year-old rapper was previously arrested, charged, and convicted of weapons possession in Illinois. Prosecutors also noted that the musician has two outstanding arrest warrants, making him a flight risk, according to prosecutors. Lil Zay was arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held without bond and faces up to 20 years in prison on the two criminal charges if he is convicted.