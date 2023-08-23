Rapper Gunplay Arrested, Accused of Holding AK-47 to Wife's Chest and Threatening to Shoot

South Florida rapper Gunplay, real name Richard Morales Jr., was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly pressed an AK-47 against his wife's chest while she held their infant daughter. Morales, who stars on Love & Hip Hop Miami, was taken into police custody following the incident and is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse.



The reported incident occurred after Morales and his wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, returned home from a family dinner Sunday around midnight, according to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald. When a "highly intoxicated" Morales began to play Call of Duty on his Xbox and became loud, Taylor-Morales asked him to quiet down out of fear he would wake their sleeping child, sending him into a fit of rage.



"Unfortunately Richard is back to using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I've tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own," Taylor-Morales wrote of the incident on Instagram. "I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling [while] playing [Call of Duty]. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn't want us to leave and things went left fast."



According to the arrest report, per Law&Crime, Morales threw glass cups and liquor bottles at his wife, who attempted to protect their child from any flying glass shards by covering the infant with a blanket. Morales then picked up an AK-47 and pressed the barrel of the gun against his wife's chest before saying, "I will blow your s- back," per the arrest report. When the rapper eventually put the gun down, Taylor-Morales said she hid it in luggage so Morales couldn't find it. She also told police fled the home after Morales went into the hallway.



"I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce," Taylor-Morales confirmed in her Instagram post. "He will never get the chance to disrespect us again...This has been a very traumatizing experience."



Morales was arrested and the assault rifle was seized by police. The rapper was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail on charges of domestic violence-battery, domestic violence-false imprisonment, and domestic violence-child abuse without great bodily harm. According to the arrest report, Morales "issued denials to the police about all the accusations associated with the charges." The rapper has since bonded out of the Miami-Dade Jail and is on house arrest. He cannot contact his wife while out on bail.