Rapper Goonew Reportedly Murdered in Maryland

DMV rapper Goonew (born Markelle Morrow) was reportedly shot and killed on Friday in District Heights, Maryland. According to a tweet from Prince George’s Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 5:40 pm.

“At approx. 5:40 pm, officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries,” the tweet reads. “At approx. 7:30 pm, the victim was pronounced dead.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Goonew’s manager confirmed his death to the Washington Post. The rapper was known in the area for his prominent two mixtapes, Goonwick and Big 64. He reportedly started rapping in 2017.

https://twitter.com/PGPDNews/status/1505281744915812357?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Morrow’s mother, Patrice Parker Morrow, reacted to the news with shock, telling WUSA 9 “I don’t believe this.”

“I really don’t. My baby’s gone,” she said as she looked over multiple images of her late son. The mother sat next to her daughters as she looked back on her late son’s legacy and dreams, which were cut too short. “All he wanted to do is try to get his family out the hood,” Parker Morrow said. “He had a heart bigger than his body, when they took him, they took me.”

His mother reveals Goonew was killed just blocks away from his family’s old neighborhood. He was on the way to deliver a special birthday gift to one of his sisters, but he didn’t make it. “I heard … screaming that Markelle got shot down the street and my daughter ran straight out and I couldn’t move I this was shaking really bad my mouth starts shivering really bad,” she said. “I just couldn’t move for a long long time.”

“They wanted my son dead because he gave it up. They took his chain. They took his watch. He gave it up and they still shot him in his back,” Parker Morrow said.