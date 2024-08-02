The rapper, who was arrested following a December 2023 traffic stop, will be sentenced in October.

Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge in connection to his December 2023 arrest. The Mobile, Alabama native, born Nahshon Terral Jones, pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 25 to being a felon in possession of firearm, Fox10 News reported.

The guilty plea was part of a plea deal, the outlet reported. Jones, 29, originally faced up to 15 years in prison, but under the terms of the plea deal, prosecutors and the defense agreed to jointly recommend a sentence between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half years in prison. U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose will sentence Jones on Oct. 25.

Jones, along with his bodyguard Miguel Hall and Mason Demetrius Fuller, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2023 following a traffic stop in Creola, Alabama. Officers pulled over the 2022 Cadillac Escalade the rapper was in after noticing that it had tinted windows and lingered too lone in the passing lane of Interstate 65 near the General W.K. Wilson Bridge, per Jones' written plea agreement. Authorities discovered a Girson MC28 SA 9mm pistol and a Smith and Wesson MP 15 AR pistol in the vehicle, and all three men were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as none were allowed to possess firearms due to past convictions.

Jones' lawyer Donald Briskman told Fox10 News at the time that the gun and drugs in question did not belong to his client, stating, "He didn't possess firearms. He didn't use drugs."

During testimony in January 2024, it was revealed that authorities had been monitoring the rapper on social media, as he was a "subject of multiple investigations for years." Testifying bout the arrest, Special Agent Evan Fisher said that on the night of the arret, officers "knew he was out and about." Asked if they were "waiting on him," Fisher said, "not necessarily, but we saw a violation, so we made a stop."

In May, Hall pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentencing is scheduled for September. Fuller, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, received a recommendation for a pretrial diversion program.

The case marks Jones' latest legal trouble. In June 2013, the rapper was convicted on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. He also has a 2019 conviction for illegal possession of a firearm and a 2021 conviction for first-degree possession of marijuana.