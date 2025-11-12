Rapper Detained, Taunted Cops by Saying ‘Arrest Me, Daddy’

“Ooh, arrest me, daddy!”

If you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram at any point in the last year, you’ve probably seen the series of viral videos by rapper Adamn Killa where he walks up to cops and seductively asked to be arrested before dancing to one of his own songs.

Monday, he finally got his wish, according to a report by the Chicago Sun Times.

Chicago PD officers cuffed and detained the rapper, real name Adam Kelly, for 20 minutes before he was released with no charges.

He then immediately got on Instagram and posted hilarious footage of the incident.

“What law did he break? The heck,” the top comment says.

Apparently, the police detained him due to an “investigatory stop report,” which allowed the police to put him in a squad car and search unsuccessfully for a reason to arrest him.

It didn’t seem to bother the rapper, though, as he told the Sun-Times that “I got out and I went and made more ‘Arrest me, daddy’ videos right after.”

Over the past few months, the rapper has become something of a social media star due to the series of viral videos. They usually culminate in a small snippet of the rapper’s viral song “Fall On.” He’s racked up over two million followers thanks to the clips.