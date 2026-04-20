Metal and Punk Rock Star Dies of ALS: Ross the Boss Was 72

Ross “The Boss” Friedman, guitarist for Manowar and The Dictators, has died just weeks after sharing his ALS diagnosis with the public. He was 72.

The musician’s official Instagram account announced the news of Friedman’s death on March 27, “with profound sadness,” following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

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UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 01 : Posed portrait of Manowar guitarist Ross ‘The Boss’ Friedman in October 1984. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of the Bronx’ own Ross ‘The Boss,’ Friedman who died last night after battling ALS,” the announcement began. “A legendary guitarist and beloved father, his music and spirit impacted fans around the world as much as you impacted him.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support you all have shown throughout his career and especially these last few months,” they continued. “His music meant everything to him & his guitar was his life’s breath. This insidious disease took that away from him.”

The tribute concluded, “His legacy with The Dictators, Manowar, Ross the Boss Band and other collabs will live on forever in our hearts and ears.”

Friedman announced on Feb. 9 that he had been diagnosed with ALS after experiencing symptoms such as weakness in his hands and legs.

“It’s difficult to know what lies ahead, and it crushes me not to be able to play guitar, but the outpouring of love has been so, so strong,” he shared at the time. “I’m absolutely blown away by the love and support from family, friends and fans. I love you all.”

Born in New York in 1954, Friedman founded The Dictators in 1973, playing on the proto-punk band’s first three albums before leaving to play with French hard rockers Shakin’ Street on their self-titled studio album and live album Scarlet: The Old Waldorf, August 1979.

From there, Friedman became an integral part of the fantasy-inspired metal band Manowar alongside bassist Joey DeMaio, singer Eric Adams and drummer Donnie Hamzik. Friedman recorded five albums with Manowar, including the classics Battle Hymns, Into Glory Ride and Hail To England, but was asked to leave the band in 1988.

In his subsequent years, Friedman played with acts including Manitoba’s Wild Kingdom, The Hellacopters, The Nomads, Majesty, the Brain Surgeons, Burning Star, and the Ross The Boss Band. He also reunited with The Dictators for two additional stints.

In 2017, Friedman was inducted into the Hall of Heavy Metal History, which is now known as the Metal Hall of Fame.