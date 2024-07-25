Rapper BNC4Nero Arrested in Shooting Death of TanDaGod

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Oakland rapper TanDaGod. Oakland Police confirmed Tuesday that 30-year-old Domonic Gates, also known by his rap persona, BNC4Nero, was arrested and faces murder charges from the Alameda County District Attorney, KTVU Fox 2 reported.

Gates' arrest came just over a week after TanDaGod, real name Alliauna Green, succumbed to her injuries at an area hospital. The musician, who was well known in the community, was shot after performing at the opening of a beauty supply store, an event she had promoted on social media. The shooting occurred at around 5 p.m. local time on July 13, with police confirming that when they arrived at the scene, they discovered the rapper suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital. A second person also suffered a gunshot wound, but was in stable condition.

Police have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting, but bystanders who witnessed the incident said they believed it was a targeted attack. Speaking to KTVU Fox 2, Sul Cho, who works at a nearby Korean BBQ restaurant, said TanDaGod "was performing there, and this guy with a hood just walked in through that gate and started shooting. He was targeting her only, cause I saw it. He wasn't shooting at everybody, he was just shooting at her." Another witness who worked at a nearby donut shop told the outlet, "I think the rapper was screaming, 'I'm hit, I'm hit,' and she was just laying on the ground until medics came."

A possible connection between Gates and TanDaGod is not known. Gates, who has three previous felony convictions, is facing several charges, including murder, assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling/vehicle, and shooting at an uninhabited dwelling/vehicle.

TanDaGod was a beloved Oakland rapper remembered by fellow musician Mistah F.A.B. as "a hustling a- go getter, with a world of ambition, drive and courage and a heart big as TEXAS." After releasing the EP My Ex Pack and her debut album, UNPRECEDENTED, in 2023, she released several songs this year, including "That's My Ex Pack," which has over 40,000 views on YouTube. She has more than 24,000 Instagram followers and more than 2,000 YouTube subscribers.