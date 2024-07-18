Rapper Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight: TanDaGod's Friends Speak Out

Friends and family are mourning the loss of rapper TanDaGod. The East Bay rapper, real name Alliauna Green, was fatally shot in broad daylight in Oakland, California while attending the opening of a historic beauty shop on Saturday, July 13, with those closest to her remembering her as "a hustling go-getter with a world of ambition."

The shooting occurred at around 5 p.m. local time outside Glamor Beauty Supply on Telegraph Avenue, according to VIBE. Green was at the location to attend a reopening ceremony after the shop closed in May and came under new ownership. The new owners invited Green, a well-known local musician, to the event to have meet and greet with fans because she was a supporter of Black-owned businesses, KTVU Fox 2 reported.

Although police haven't yet shared details on a possible motive for the shooting, witnesses said Green was involved in a verbal confrontation and suggested she may have been targeted. According to Sul Cho, who works at a nearby Korean BBQ restaurant and witnessed the shooting, the musician "was performing there, and this guy with a hood just walked in through that gate and started shooting." Cho said the gunman "was targeting her only, cause I saw it. He wasn't shooting at everybody, he was just shooting at her." An employee at a nearby doughnut shop recalled hearing "some shots and I thought the shots were part of the music, the performance, then I heard three really loud shots." They added that "the rapper was screaming, 'I'm hit, I'm hit,' and she was just laying on the ground until medics came."

Green was shot multiple times and transported to a hospital, where she was declared dead. A second person was also injured in the shooting but survived, police said. A suspected hasn't yet been identified by police, and no arrests have been made in connection to Green's murder.

Green's family, friends, and associates are now mourning her passing. Ernest Holloway, one of her friends, said Green was very passionate. She was just very driven to be successful at what she did. We're going to miss her." Oakland artist Mistah F.A.B. remembered Green in a social media tribute as "a hustling a- go getter, with a world of ambition, drive and courage and a heart big as TEXAS!!!!" He also called for an end to the violence, adding, "the violence is beyond understanding the hurt the pain the trauma has made a forever lasting impact."

Friends said Green was focused on her music. The young rapper, better known to fans by her stage name TanDaGod, had more than 20,000 than followers on Instagram. After releasing the EP My Ex Pack and her debut album, UNPRECEDENTED, in 2023, the rapper released several songs this year, including "That's My Ex Pack," in which she raps about murdering her ex-boyfriend. The track, which has over 40,000 views on YouTube, "was just a "diss-track for clout," according to friends.