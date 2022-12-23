Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

Memphis-based rapper Big Scarr, who was signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, has died. The up-and-coming musician, real name Alexander Woods, was first reported dead by The Shaderoom Thursday evening, with rapper Gucci Mane later confirming Scarr's tragic passing on social media. At this time, the rapper's cause of death is unknown. He was 22.

Gucci Mane confirmed the musician's passing on Instagram late Thursday night by sharing a gallery of images of Scarr. He captioned the heartbreaking post, "This hurt," adding a crying emoji, before continuing, "'m a miss you [Big Scar]." The rapper's passing was also seemingly confirmed by Scarr's 1017 label mate Enchanting, who wrote on her Instagram Story, "Ion wanna talk. Sorry if I don't answer. I just can't," later sharing more tributes to Scarr. Local news outlets and those connected to Scarr's team have not shared further information on his passing.

Born April 7, 2000, Scarr grew up in the Magnolia community of South Memphis, according to the Daily Mail. He began his rap career in 2019 when he released "Make a Play," which received over 50,000 views on YouTube in one week. He went on to make his commercial debut on The New 1017 compilation album Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer in July 2020. The following year, he released a mixtape titled Big Grim Reaper, which featured tracks such as "SolcyBoyz 2" and "Poppin" and appearances by Gucci, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano and producer Tay Keith. The project went on to peak at the No. 25 position on Billboard's Hot 200 album chart and No. 1 on Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25 Chart. A deluxe edition followed in 2022. According to the musician's most recent Instagram post, Scarr was set to go on tour next year.

Amid his passing, many of his peers in the rap industry have paid tribute to Scar. Renni Rucci wrote on social media, "D- Scarr" alongside a sad face emoji. Jamaican-American podcaster and YouTuber DJ Akademiks tweeted, "RP Bigg Scarr." Meanwhile, Enchanting also hared a photo of the rapper writing, "My babbbyyy my best friend my son I love you forever & im so sorry," adding in a separate Instagram Story post, "I'll do anything to hug you one more time."

Scarr's passing follows the deaths of two other rappers in Memphis. In November 2021, Young Dolph was killed at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies. In February, Snootie Wild was fatally shot.