Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Arrested in Miami

Rapper Slim Jxmmi was arrested early Tuesday morning at a Miami apartment after allegedly assaulting the mother of his child during an argument. NBC 6 reported that the member of rap group Rae Sremmurd, whose real name is Aaquil Brown, has been charged with one count of battery after the incident, which the victim told police began when she confronted Brown about a woman he followed on social media, according to the arrest report.

Officers responded to reports of a fight between Brown and a woman, who told police she and the rapper had been dating since November 2018. After the initial confrontation, Brown allegedly left the apartment with his music producer, telling the victim he was going to the gym. However, one of the woman’s friends said he saw the two men drinking at a bar instead.

When Brown and the producer returned to the apartment smelling of alcohol, the victim said she took a shower before returning to the living room, where Brown was laying on the floor and their infant child was sleeping in a nearby playpen. The report continued she asked Brown to help move the playpen, but he wouldn’t, and he allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair and pulled out her extensions when she tried to take the child into a bedroom.

The victim began recording the fight on her phone, sending the video to a friend, police continued. Brown then began to chase her attempting to get the phone, jumping on her and trying to pry it away from her. She managed to get into the bedroom and close the door before Brown allegedly kicked in the door, and the two scuffled over the phone on the balcony before Brown managed to throw it. The musician reportedly told the victim the video would “destroy his celebrity status.”

Police took Brown into custody, where he was later given a $1,500 bond. The victim suffered scratch marks on her chest, according to the report. Later, on Instagram, the rapper’s girlfriend claimed Brown did not hit her or lay hands on her during the fight. “Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me,” she wrote on a black screen. “Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”