Garrett Hedlund Arrested One Day After Emma Roberts Breakup Goes Public

Actor Garrett Hedlund was arrested on Saturday night – just over 24 hours after news of his breakup with Emma Roberts went public. According to a report by TMZ, Hedlund was taken into custody in Franklin County, Tennessee, late at night and charged with public intoxication. His bond was set at $2,100 and the actor still has not posted it.

Public intoxication is a misdemeanor in Franklin County, and it sounds like Hedlund is serving his time rather than paying his way out. So far, there has been no comment from him or any of his professional representatives, however, commenters are speculating that Hedlund is acting out some difficult emotions due to his split from Roberts. The two had been dating since 2019 and share one child together.

A source close to Hedlund and Roberts told reporters from InTouch Magazine about the breakup on Friday night. They said that two broke up because “it wasn’t working” anymore. However, they said that the split was pretty amicable and that the two intended to keep co-parenting their 1-year-old son Rhodes Robert Hedlund together.

The insider added that “there’s always a possibility” that Roberts and Hedlund could get back together at some point “down the line,” but they did not say what would need to change to make that happen. The split comes about a year after a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Roberts and Hedlund were “not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment… They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

Roberts and Hedlund came together when both of them were relatively fresh out of serious relationships. Hedlund dated Kirsten Dunst from 2012 to 2016, and the two were even briefly engaged before their breakup. They met while filming the 2012 movie adaptation of On The Road by Jack Kerouac. Shortly after their split, Dunst began dating actor Jesse Plemons, to whom she is now married with two children.

Roberts dated actor Evan Peters from 2012 to 2019. In 2014, Peters told reporters from E! News that they were engaged, though they never moved forward with marriage arrangements. They broke up in 2019, and within a month Roberts began seeing Hedlund.

So far, Roberts has not commented publicly on Hedlund’s arrest this weekend. As Hedlund is still on probation for a drunk driving incident in January of 2020, it’s unclear what this arrest might mean for his future.