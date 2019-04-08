R. Kelly Performs ‘Bump N Grind’ During Paid Club Appearance in Midst of Legal Troubles

R. Kelly recently performed his R&B classic “Bump N’ Grind” during a paid club appearance in the midst of his high profile legal troubles.

According to TMZ, Kelly turned up at the Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois on Saturday night, treating the reported 50 people in attendance to just the opening line from the tune.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet notes that Kelly was originally supposed to be a headliner at the Spring Break Jam festival at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, which is not far from the Dirty South Lounge, but he was dropped from the appearance after the numerous sexual assault allegations against him began to surface earlier this year.

#EXCLUSIVE @rkelly hosts private party in Springfield. We’re now learning new information

-Dirty South reduces ticket prices due to low turnout

-Central Illinois fans disappointed in #RKelly performance

-One of the first public appearances since the latest sexual abuse charges pic.twitter.com/gQMWNvepAH — Brittany Hardaway (@brittanyhtv) April 7, 2019

Previously, Kelly sat down with Gayle King to address the sexual assault allegations he’s faced with, but at one point during the interview he became aggressive and proclaimed that he is “fighting for [his] f—ing life.”

“I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I’m alive,” Kelly exclaimed. King then asked him, “So I think the point you’re making is, and correct me if I’m wrong, that you have never held anybody against their will?”

“I don’t need to. Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way way past, to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said — why — how stupid would I be to do that?!” Kelly fired back.

The singer then stared into a camera and loudly said, “That’s stupid! Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through – oh right, now I just think I have to be monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!”

Kelly continued to grow erratic, with King attempting to speak to him but being shut down by Kelly continuing to yell, “Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—ing life! Y’all killing me with this s—!” Kelly said, standing up. “I gave you 30 years of my f—ing career!”

Kelly is currently under investigation for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.