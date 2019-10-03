R. Kelly Will Remain Behind Bars Until at Least May After Being Denied Bail

R. Kelly has suffered another legal setback after being denied bail by a judge in New York City on Wednesday. He is in jail awaiting trial for federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The singer’s lawyers filed the motion on Monday, arguing that Kelly is suffering from an array of medical issues while behind bars. The motion said that he has numbness in the hand and an untreated hernia, and that Kelly is not “presently receiving adequate medical care.” They argued that he is not a flight risk or a danger to the community and should be granted bail because he has no prior convictions. His lawyers previously said that Kelly fears for his life while behind bars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Magistrate Judge Steven Tiscione disagreed and ruled that does pose a flight risk and is a danger to society. The judge set Kelly’s next court hearing date for Dec. 9, and the start of his New York trial date for May 18, 2020. That trial is expected to take about three weeks.

All of this is happening in New York while Kelly is being held in a Chicago prison where he is facing seven counts related to child pornography, five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Kelly is also facing charges in Minnesota. Last month, a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear at a court hearing. He was unable to appear because he is being held in Chicago. He faces various additional sexual abuse charges in Minnesota.

He was first arrested in July in Chicago after the documentary Surviving R. Kelly helped raise public awareness about his alleged crimes. “We’re talking seventh and eighth-grade girls,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Krull said during Kelly’s Chicago hearing following his arrest. “And it didn’t happen once or twice. He sexually abused them hundreds of times before they turned 18.”

Investigators reportedly found 20 sex tapes that Kelly recorded of himself having sex with underage girls. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges, included 13 counts of “making and procuring” child pornography.