Puddle of Mudd Singer Arrested on Gun Charges

Wes Scantlin, the lead singer of rock band Puddle of Mudd, was forced to miss a concert on Saturday night after being arrested on gun charges at the airport.

At LAX, Scantlin was busted for trying to board a plane with a BB gun. He was taken to jail and booked, according to TMZ.

He was trying to travel to Keller, Texas where his band was scheduled to perform. The band went on to play the gig but offered refunds for the show, Loudwire reports.

Scantlin’s bail was set at $850,000, which was a rather large amount given that he wasn’t carrying a real gun.

This isn’t the first time that Scantlin has had a run-in with the law.

In 2016, he was visited by the bomb squad after rigging his car with fake explosives, according to SPIN. He thought that the explosives would make carjackers less likely to steal it.

Scantlin also found himself trouble in a plane-related incident in 2012 when he got into an altercation with a flight attendant who cut off his access to alcohol. He was charged with public intoxication in the incident.

Puddle of Mudd will continue touring with their next show slated for Sept. 15 in Roanoke, Virginia.