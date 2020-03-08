Post Malone: See Photos From Rapper’s Nashville Show From Just Before Fan Outcry Began

Post Malone put on an eye-catching performance in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night, in spite of fans’ concerns about his health. Malone is out playing all over the country on his Runaway Tour right now, and some fans online fear he is drinking and using drugs too much. The singer says these concerns are unfounded.

Malone played a huge concert at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, with all the usual bravado of his shows elsewhere. However, some of his on-stage antics have made fans concerned recently, as they believe he is overdoing it with drugs and alcohol.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans have been sharing photos and videos of Malone stumbling, slurring his words or even simply making facial expressions that they feel indicate an overindulgence. They have been making a lot of noise online, calling for someone in Malone’s life to step in and help him.

On Friday, Malone tried to ease their fears during his show in Memphis, Tennessee. He addressed the rumors on-stage, telling fans he is doing just fine.

“People have been asking me if I’m OK or on heavy drugs. I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my whole life,” Malone said. “That’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—.”

He added, “Anybody that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic.”

Others have echoed this sentiment, saying that Malone’s behavior is nothing unusual for performers giving their all. Still, some fans continue to worry, insisting that Malone is showing signs of distress.

Those at Malone’s recent concerts have no complaints, saying that the shows have been as spectacular as ever. Here is photos from Malone’s show in Nashville on Wednesday.

Reassurance

Malone addressed concerns over his physical and mental health directly on Friday, telling fans that he is doing well. He said that the concerts are evidence of this, as he would not be able to get on stage and go all out if he were not well.

Spitting

Malone held nothing back at the concert, send as much of his drink flying as he got into his mouth. Given his choice of an open cup, he must have expected as much.

Seeing Triple

Malone was surrounded by over-sized screens at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, providing massive, angular views of him throughout the show.

Strike a Pose

Malone’s carefree dance moves were on full display on Friday, as he shifted between flamboyant poses and gestured wildly at the crowd. His demeanor remains a fan-favorite part of his stage persona.

Belting it Out

Malone is as much a singer as a rapper, and he did not hold back on high notes or long vocal riffs.

Larger Than Life

Malone’s star status has shot up in recent years, but his lyrics remain personal and confessional. It makes sense that fans would fear for him, but he assures them he is doing well.

A Toast

Malone made it clear that he is celebrating with his fans, raising his drink as if in a toast to them. He encouraged them not to worry about him but instead enjoy his music and the show.