Popular Rapper Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Woman at Gunpoint: Details on Fivio Foreign’s Case

NYC rapper Fivio Foreign has been silently locked up since January in New Jersey.

His attorney Adam Lustberg says the charges—which include unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, and aggravated assault—make up “the weakest case he’s ever seen,” according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, the City of Gods rapper is accused of pointing a gun at a woman on New Year’s Day in Edgewater, New Jersey. The report from Edgewater Police says he brandished the weapon at the woman and said “If I see you parked in front of this building again, there is going to be a f–king problem.”

Witnesses allegedly recognized the rapper right away and dialed 911. The rapper, real name Maxie Lee Ryles III, was also seen on security footage outside of the woman’s apartment complex in New Jersey.

Lustberg says police have not recovered the supposed weapon, and it’s “one of the flimsiest cases he’s seen in his 21 years of practicing law.”

Ryles is best known for his album B.I.B.L.E., which released in 2022 to a top-10 Billboard placement, and for his guest appearances on songs by major names like Drake, Kanye West, Nas, and plenty more.

He is also well-known for his frequent comedic misspellings on his Instagram story that often turn into viral memes, like the time he declared our society is “demonique,” announced his travel to “maimi” in Florida, or decried anti-Semitism across the globe by writing “FIVIO STANDS WITH JUWESH PEOPLE NO CAP.”

There is currently no word on when Ryles will see a court date.