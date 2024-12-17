Pop Star Reveals He Will Spend Christmas Hospitalized for Heart Issues: Details on Max George

The holidays have taken an unexpected turn for pop star Max George, who revealed he’ll be spending Christmas in a hospital bed following a concerning cardiac diagnosis. The 36-year-old singer from The Wanted shared a candid update about his health crisis on Monday from inside an ambulance. “Had a little day trip today. Full cat scan on my heart. Not something I’d choose to do again! As I mentioned yesterday, I have a 2:1 block in my heart. Unfortunately my heart rate hasn’t picked up at all in almost a week,” George wrote on Instagram.

The singer explained the urgency of his situation: “Because of this, we don’t have too much time to wait so it looks like I’m going to be in surgery way quicker than the doctors first thought. I may even be home for Christmas! Still a pretty scary time right now and the last few nights have been really rough, but I wanted to say that I’m absolutely humbled by all your messages of support.”

The medical emergency began last week when George was rushed to the hospital. “Hey everyone, Yesterday I felt really unwell and was taken in to hospital. Unfortunately after some tests they’ve found that I have some issues with my heart. I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet.”

Speaking to his followers about his 2:1 atrioventricular block diagnosis, George explained: “So that’s what we know at the moment, going to try and find out the cause before determining how we treat it, wether a pacemaker, defibrillator, or something else.”

Despite the serious nature of his condition, George maintains an optimistic outlook. “Although this is a huge shock and no doubt a setback, it’s something I’ll take on with all I’ve got! I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was. It’s gonna be a difficult few weeks/months… and Christmas in a hospital bed wasn’t exactly what I had planned!”

The singer emphasized that the cause remains a “mystery,” specifically noting that alcohol isn’t a factor, saying “We’ve cancelled out a few things, like alcohol for example I’ve not had a drink for four-and-a-half years so it’s not that.”

Even from his hospital bed, George has maintained his sense of humor, particularly about his beloved Manchester City’s recent loss to United. Sharing a photo of himself connected to a heart monitor, he quipped: “So I think they are officially trying to kill me off… come on boys.”

Support has poured in from family, friends, and fellow musicians. His former bandmate Siva Kaneswaran commented, “Here for you brother. Rest up and get well soon,” while George’s partner, actress Maisie Smith, 23, expressed her support with a simple “Love you Max.”

The timing is particularly challenging for George, who had recently announced exciting career developments. In October, he and Kaneswaran revealed plans for “The Wanted 2.0,” set to perform concerts across the UK and North America. The original band, The Wanted, went on hiatus in 2014 but briefly reunited to rerecord their song “Gold Forever” in honor of their late bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away in March 2022 after battling a brain tumor. The tribute’s profits were donated to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Despite facing a month of bed rest and an uncertain recovery timeline, George remains grateful for the outpouring of support, noting it has “given me a much needed boost and my family have been overwhelmed with support, which means more to me than anything.” The singer promises to keep fans updated on his progress, adding: “Apologies if I bore you with updates in the coming weeks..I’ve probably got a month in a bed and there’s not THAT much to do! Let’s do this! Much love, Max x.”