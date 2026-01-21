Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Meghan Trainor is a mom once again!

The “All About That Bass” singer welcomed a third child to her family via surrogate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” she said in an Instagram post. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

Her and her husband, former Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, already have two sons together: Riley, who is 4 years old, and Barry, who is 2.

“We are over the moon in love with this precious girl,” she continued. “Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

Trainor and Sabara got hitched in 2018. The pop singer has made no secret of the fact that she wants a large family, saying in a 2021 interview that she’s “ready for three more kids!” after the birth of her first son.

While Trainor is certainly going to spend some time with her newborn daughter, she won’t have long before hitting the promo circuit again. Her seventh album, Toy With Me, releases April 24.