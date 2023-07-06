Pink 'F—s up' Bob Dylan Cover During Concert: 'Leave It to Me'

Pink tried to play a classic Bob Dylan song at her concert last week, but she stumbled over the lyrics and lost her rhythm. When a fan posted a video of the mishap, Pink retweeted it, owning the mistake and laughing along. She wrote: "Leave it to me to really f- up a beautiful song."

Pink was in Vienna, Austria last week when she played a cover of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan, but it didn't go exactly as planned. The singer was balancing the wordy ballad, a killer piano performance and some on-stage distractions. Still, no one held it against her – the fan who caught the moment on video praised Pink's authenticity and humanity, as did many of the commenters. No one was quite as crass about the whole thing as Pink herself.

Leave it to me to really f*ck up a beautiful song 😂♥️❤️ https://t.co/t7J11TudGI — P!nk (@Pink) July 6, 2023

"No, that's not right. S-, I knew this wouldn't be a good night for this," Pink said as she realized she wasn't getting the lyrics quite right. She then made the moment even funnier by taking a break after the song, saying: "Hold on, let me eat my damn chocolate. I can't concentrate." True to her word, she had an on-stage snack to help see her through the rest of the show.

"Make You f eel My Love" was written for Dylan's 1997 album Time Out of Mind, though it is one of those songs that is more famous when performed by others. In fact, before Dylan's album even hit shelves, a cover of the song by Billy Joel appeared on his album Greatest Hits Volume III. Another notable take on the song was recorded by Adele in 2008, bringing the song back into pop culture.

For Pink, the song is a great compliment for her own discography as the lyrics deal with perseverance through feelings of depression and difficult times. Pink is almost finished with the European leg of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, returning to North America after July 16. She then has a string of shows on this side of the Atlantic from July 28 to Oct. 9. From there, she will roll right into her Trustfall Tour starting on Nov. 19, traveling overseas again through the early part of 2024.

Tickets to some of those concerts are still available on Pink's website here. The singer continues to take praise from fans on social media, even when she misses a lyric here and there.