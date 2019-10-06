Watch Pink’s Daredevil Act as She Soars Through the Air in Wild Bejeweled Bodysuit

The penultimate concert of Pink‘s Beautiful Trauma Tour did not disappoint. The show was held as part of the Rock In Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and fans were treated to an amazing performance that included the singer flying through the air above the audience.

In a video of the performance, Pink comes out in a sparkly leotard and boots and is escorted into the crowd by a couple of bouncers. She walks through the fans for a bit, high-fiving them along the way before being lifted into the air as her hit “So What” beings playing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pink is then seen flying back and forth above the crowd and doing flips all while belting out the song. The audience goes wild throughout.

After the show, Pink took to her Instagram to post about the show. “That’s me up top, 100,000 strong tonight. My heart is so full Rio. Thank you for having this lady as your headliner this year. I’ve been waiting to meet you all for a long long time. I love y’all,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to respond with their appreciation for Pink.

“You are perfect! Please come back to brazil soon,” one wrote.

“U WERE F—ING AMAZING! Everybody is wowed by you and ur team! Congrats,” a second said.

“Please, come back ASAP! You were/are F—ING perfect!!!! Brazil loves you!,” a third replied.

While she’s been on her extended tour, her husband Carey Hart has been spending some quality time with their daughter, Willow. Last month, he posted a photo to Instagram of their 8-year-old getting her new “punk rock” haircut.

“Loving my punk rock daughter. Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on. Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, willow,” Hart wrote.

Her tour began at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona in March 2018, and the final show will be on November 2 at the Circuit Of The Americas in Austin, Texas.