Papa Roach Responds to Slipknot Founder Shawn Crahan’s Daughter Gabrielle Crahan’s Sudden Death

Following news that Slipknot member Shawn Crahan’s 22-year-old daughter, Gabrielle, died suddenly on Saturday, condolences are pouring in. Popular ’90s rock band Papa Roach joined in on the outpouring of love, sending a kind message on Twitter.

The band responded to a tweet from Slipknot confirming the tragic news on Sunday. The “Last Resort” musicians said that their “hearts are broken” over the young girl’s tragic death. Papa Roach included praying hands and a heart emoji in it’s tweet, which was liked more than 2,000 times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Other members of Slipknot also expressed their sadness over Crahan’s loss. Lead singer Corey Taylor tweeted, “My heart has broken for my brother. Please keep the Crahan family in your thoughts and love. She will be missed.”

Crahan, known to fans by has showbiz moniker “Clown,” announced his daughter’s death on Twitter Sunday. He wrote, “It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday — Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old.”

“Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming,” he continued. “My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you. Much love, clown.”

A cause of death for Gabrielle has not yet been revealed. Crahan and wife Chantel Crahan are also parents to three other children: Sons Simon and Gage, and daughter Alexandria.

Simon reacted to his sister’s death on Instagram on Sunday. He called the day after her death “the hardest day ever.” Simon spoke directly to his sister, writing, “Grabri I miss you so much I miss you like no other we were best friends we had a good bond and now your not here anymore.”

Sister Alexandria also mourned her sister on social media, revealing that she was devastated and shocked at her youngest sister’s passing.

“Yesterday my little sister Gabrielle passed away,” she captioned a photo of them in their childhood. “I am in shock and have no idea how to process the wave of emotions I am experiencing. The comforts I have in these moments are my family, friends, and cats.”

She continued, “Please put good energy out for my parents and my brothers. This loss leaves the biggest hole and our lives will never be the same. 22 is too young to die.”

No further information about Gabrielle’s death has been revealed as of this writing. It’s unclear if Crahan intends to make those details public in the weeks to come.