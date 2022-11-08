Olivia Rodrigo Did Something So Sweet for Pink's Daughter

Pink ran into Olivia Rodrigo at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles. The "Drivers License" singer was not sour when Pink asked her to film a video for her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, 11. Pink, 43, and Rodrigo, 19, attended the ceremony to perform in honor of inductees Dolly Parton and Carly Simon.

"Thank you bestie [Rodrigo] for making that video for my daughter. Willow is going to possibly throw up," Pink captioned her post on Instagram. She included a photo of Rodrigo filming a video for Willow, with Pink and Brandi Carlile looking on with smiles.

Pink attended the ceremony to formally induct Parton into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She also performed Parton's "Coat of Many Colors" with Carlile. Sheryl Crow and the Zac Brown Band toasted Parton's contribution to music by performing "9 to 5." There was also an all-star performance of "Jolene," with Parton and other inductees joining in. Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and Judas Priest's Rob Halford both sang lines from the song.

"There are few finer songwriters, male or female, that have ever lived... She's one of the greatest storytellers of her time – of any time," Pink said of Parton, reports Variety. Parton is skilled at showing "what it's like to be human and what it's like to be a woman in America," Pink said, noting that Parton's songs cover themes like "poverty, shame, the cruelty of bullying and love for her mama."

In her own speech, Parton recalled how she tried and failed to be excluded from the Rock Hall. She tried to turn down the nomination, but voting was already underway and she was told she would be inducted, whether she wanted to be or not. Her speech served as the perfect introduction for "Rockin,'" a song Parton wrote just for the occasion. "I'm just honored to be part of it and have all the friends here tonight that are going into the Hall of Fame with me," Parton said. "So I just feel proud to be here, as Minnie Pearl would say."

Rodrigo took the state during the segment honoring Simon. She performed Simon's hit "You're So Vain," which she was originally scheduled to perform with Alanis Morissette. On Monday, Morissette told fans she felt disrespected by the production team. Simon was also not at the ceremony, which took place just weeks after her sisters died within days of each other. The ceremony will air on HBO on Nov. 19.