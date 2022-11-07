Olivia Rodrigo Sang Carly Simon's 'You're So Vain' at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Carly Simon's long-awaited induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame featured a show-stopping performance of her signature song, "You're So Vain," by Olivia Rodrigo. The 19-year-old singer and Simon have a surprising number of things in common, as songwriters who craft deeply personal lyrics. Although the ceremony from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater will not air on HBO until Nov. 19, enough audience clips have surfaced to showcase Rodrigo's take on the rock classic.

The portion of the concert dedicated to Simon began with Sara Bareilles performing "Nobody Does It Better," the ballad Simon wrote for the 1977 James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me. Simon's longtime friend and guitarist, Jimmy Ryan, mentioned on Facebook that Alanis Morissette was going to perform. However, Morissette did not show, reports Rolling Stone.

Simon did not attend. In late October, her sisters, journalist Joanna Simon and composer Lucy Simon, died within days of each other. Joanna died after a battle with thyroid cancer and was 85. Lucy, who performed with Simon as part of a duo during the 1960s, died at 82 following a battle with breast cancer. Their brother, photographer Peter Simon, died from cancer in 2018 at 71.