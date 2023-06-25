Jessica Biel Jams Out to Husband Justin Timberlake's NSYNC Song

Jessica Biel is her husband's No. 1 fan. And even more so of his group, N*Sync. The 7th Heaven recently got down and dirty to her husband Justin Timberlake's hit song with his band, "It's Gonna Be Me," while celebrating at the after-party for her Freeform show, Cruel Summer, Season 2 premiere. Entertainment Tonight was on sight and captured the moment Biel jammed out to the popular single. The longtime couple are parents to two sons – Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2. Timberlake wasn't present at the party. But, his former NSYNC bandmate, Lance Bass, did appear on the red carpet and dished on Timberlake and Biel's longtime romance. Ironically, Bass was a guest star on 7th Heaven. He says he couldn't be happier over Biel and Timberlake's lasting relationship. "I was hoping [they would end up together] because I loved Jessie in that show, so I was very happy that they found each other later," Bass told ET of the "Cry Me a River" singer and Biel.

Biel and Timberlake have been married for a decade, and together for nearly 16 years in total. There have been breakups and makeups, but they've always found their way back to each other.

Timberlake and Biel began dating in 2007, shortly after his breakup with Cameron Diaz. initially, reports noted they were not an item. But that quickly changed. There were two known breakups, one in 2009 and another in 2011. Timberlake refused to share details publicly. He officially proposed in December 2011 while on a winter vacation in Montana. They wed in a private ceremony in Italy in October 2012.

Their first son was born in 2015. Their second son was born in 2020.

For the most part, they keep their private life personal. However, they support one another's careers on a public scale and have gushed about parenting.