Hear Liam Payne’s Final Song Released Before His Death From Hotel Balcony Fall

One Direction member Liam Payne was seemingly prepping a solo triumph before his passing. Seven months before he died at age 31, he released his final solo single, titled, “Teardrops” in a social media post, the singer captioned the announcement: “Teardrops is out now 💧,” he wrote via Instagram in March 2023. “This song is born from many tears, not all mine. I hope you love it like I do and not too many of you can relate.” The single was co-written by ‘NSync staple, JC Chasez, and Payne’s collaborator, Jamie Scott.

In the song, Payne sings: “Teardrops are falling / Down your face again, ’cause I / Don’t know how to love you when I am broken too,” Payne sang. “Maybe your words make sense / I could be the problem, I’m so sorry / I know we could just be friends / But I don’t know when we come down from this softly.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Payne explained the song’s inspiration at the time of its release, noting, “Teardrops is about the vulnerability of heartbreak and the challenge of overcoming those moments,” he said in a press release, as reported by Us Weekly. “This song marks the start of a new beginning. There’s lots more to come in 2024.” he added: “Teardrops is about the vulnerability of heartbreak and the challenge of overcoming those moments. This song marks the start of a new beginning. There’s lots more to come in 2024.”

Outside of the success of his group, Payne released his solo project LP1 in 2019. He previously appeared on five studio albums as a part of the group with members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. Malik left the group in 2015. After that, the group went on a hiatus.

Payne leaves behind a 7-year-old son Bear. He’s had several high profile romances.