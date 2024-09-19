Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst Sparks New Concerns After Alarming Concerts

The legendary indie rock band Bright Eyes canceled three concerts this week, and fans are wondering if it's related to frontman Conor Obert's recent viral moments. Oberst has a long history of substance abuse issues, and fans on social media have been preoccupied with his drunkenness at many of the band's recent shows. This week's dates were all canceled due to Oberst's health, so fans are worried there is more to the story.

"We're heartbroken to announce that our upcoming record release shows have been canceled," Bright Eyes wrote in a statement on social media on Wednesday. "The warm up shows we played earlier this week resulted in Conor losing his voice and, on the advice of doctors, we've made the difficult but sensible decision to prioritize rest and recuperation for the remainder of the month." The band gave details for ticketholders to the three events – one in New York City, one in Chicago and one in their hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. They concluded: "Thank you for your understanding, love and support. Can't wait to see you all soon."

Commenters wondered if Oberst was suffering from more than "losing his voice," and a look back at recent social media activity makes it easy to see why. Clips from Bright Eyes shows in recent weeks show Oberst slurring his words, forgetting lyrics and saying alarming things on stage about suicide and substance abuse. YouTuber Common Revolt even compiled many of those clips from various sources this week, wondering if Oberst was alright.

Oberst has always been blunt about drinking in his lyrics, and at times fatalistic. He has mentioned other drugs as well, though his songwriting is not always strictly autobiographical. However, in spite of his long-lasting fame there have never been confirmed reports of him seeking treatment or discussing alcoholism or addiction in a more serious way in his personal life. That hasn't stopped fans and critics from speculating about his relationship with alcohol – especially when it has affected his live performances over the years.

The timing has also played a role in fans' concern, since Bright Eyes is promoting the release of their eleventh studio album, Five Dice, All Threes. It comes out on Friday, Sept. 20 on most major music streaming platforms, as well as physical and digital releases. While this weekend's shows are canceled, the band still has 43 concerts scheduled to support the album, starting on Oct. 11 in Oakland, California. Tickets for many of those shows are still on sale via the band's website.