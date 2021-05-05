NOFX Backs out of Las Vegas Concert After Route 91 Harvest Shooting Joke Resurfaces

✖

Longtime punk rock band NOFX has backed out of headlining an upcoming Las Vegas concert, after jokes they previously made about the tragic Route 91 Harvest shooting resurfaced. NME reports that the band was set to headline the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Vegas but opted to drop out after receiving "hate messages and threats." In a statement to fans, NOFX frontman Fat Mike explained that they are disappointed, but that they understand it's for the best.

"I’ve been playing and bowling at Punk Rock Bowling since the very first one when there were only 22 teams. PRB is my favorite time of the year," Mike's statement began. "Like so many of you, I not only get to see my favorite bands, but I also get to see my punk friends from high school. This event is my reunion, it’s my convention, and it’s my church. I was so f—ing excited to play it this year, but sadly we are not going to. NOFX had a meeting this week and decided we shouldn’t play out of respect that wounds are still healing."

We regret to announce that NOFX will no longer be able to perform at #PunkRockBowling this year due to circumstances beyond our control, but the good news is we have confirmed the @descendents to headline Friday in their place! 1/7 pic.twitter.com/TK0stLcGqo — 𝙿𝚄𝙽𝙺 𝚁𝙾𝙲𝙺 𝙱𝙾𝚆𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶 (@PunkRockBowling) May 3, 2021

He continued, "There has been a lot of hate messages and threats because we are on the bill, It just feels wrong. We know we said s—ty things that caused it, so we get it. Sorry to everyone that wanted to see us. It’ll have to be in a different city. Hopefully, we can see you all in Vegas when the time’s right.

Mike went on to reveal that punk rock icons the "Decendents are taking our spot." He continued, "It’s pretty f—ing cool that we are being replaced by a better band! I wish I could be there to see 'em." Mike concluded his statement by signing it, "Actually very sincere, Fat Mike and NOFX."

Following the Route 91 Harvest shooting, which left 58 people dead and nearly countless other injured, NOFX made some insensitive comments about the massacre. "I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you’re in a country band," said guitarist Eric Melvin during a Vegas show in 2018. Fat Mike replied: "At least they were country fans and not punk rock fans." The band later apologized, calling their words "shameful," and admitting, "We crossed the line of civility."