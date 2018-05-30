NOFX Joke About Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting on Stage in Las Vegas

Punk rock band NOFX made a tasteless joke about the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting that occurred in October, during a recent performance at the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in Las Vegas, and fans are not happy.

The group’s lead singer, Fat Mike finished a song and said, “We played a song about Muslims and we didn’t get shot. Hooray.”

Another band member quipped, “I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you are in a country band.”

Fat Mike replied, “That [the massacre] sucked, but at least they were country fans and no punk rock fans,” prompting groans from the audience, causing Fat Mike to reply, “You were all thinking it.”

Fortunately, fans of NOFX quickly took to social media to speak out about the band’s hateful words.

NOFX thought it would be “hilarious” to joke about the October 1 shootings while on stage in Las Vegas. They said “at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans”. This is disgusting and callous. We will never support anything involving this band ever again. pic.twitter.com/am3R8QJIE6 — Dave and Mahoney (@DaveAndMahoney) May 30, 2018

@cameron_kasky so this happened at a NOFX concert last night in Vegas. They made a joke of the Oct 1 mass shooting telling the crowd “good thing this isn’t a country concert, you won’t get shot here” — Leah Wells (@LeahWells67) May 29, 2018

Dear #NOFX you’re not funny and until you’ve had to run for your life while being shot at for ten minutes, you have no right to utter a single word about that night! Please don’t return to Vegas. — Andrea (@drea1439) May 30, 2018

Fuck @NOFXband. SO punk rock of them. They have the right to say whatever they want; but, #Vegas has the right to make sure #NOFX is never welcome there again. #KickRocks #Route91 https://t.co/uhocbfIsKz — Chris Kael (@5FDPChrisKael) May 30, 2018

On October 1, 2017, during Jason Aldean’s set as the final show of the night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the window of his hotel room, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more. NOFX has yet to apologize for their remarks.

Photo credit: Facebook/NOFX