Nipsey Hussle Memorial Live Stream: Watch Rapper’s Service

Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service is currently live streaming online for fans to who can be present to watch.

The late rapper’s funeral is being held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, and is being streaming on YouTube by CBS News.

“The two-hour celebration is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, and doors to the arena will open at 8 a.m. There will be metal detectors screenings and bag checks to ensure public safety,” a description on the live stream’s YouTube page reads in part.

Hussle died on Sunday, March 31, after allegedly having an altercation with a man who is suspected of retrieving a gun form his car and opening fire on Hussle and group of other people.

Two other men were transported to the hospital for injuries related to the shooting, but Hussle was the only to succumb to his gunshot wounds.

Following the news of Hussle’s passing, many of his fellow rap stars, sports figures and fans took to social media to lament his tragic death.

“F—. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long,” Drake wrote in an Instagram post.

“You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g,” he added.

“That was tough. Obviously surprised a lot of people,” NBA star Steph Curry said after being asked about Hussle’s death following a game the same day as the shooting.

“I got to know him last year and had a great conversation about who he was as a person, what he stood for, what his message was, how he tried to inspire people considering where he grew up and how he turned that into something extremely powerful, represented an entire city,” he continued.

“Definitely a sad, sad, tragic event. Send prayers to his family, his community, to Lauren London, hopefully, they stay strong through this, it’s tough. You know, senseless crimes that don’t need to happen, especially with a guy who was doing what he was doing,” Curry concluded.

Hussle is survived by two children and his girlfriend, Lauren London.