Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's Feud Explained

Another day, another rapper has an issue with Megan Thee Stallion. The self-proclaimed Hottie has been on the receiving end of hate in the past several years amid her public fallout with now-convicted Tory Lanez. Last winter, Lanez was found guilty of shooting Stallion in the feet in July 2020. He's currently appealing the ruling as he serves 10 years. Many rappers have spoken out against Stallion, including Drake, Da Baby, and Nicki Minaj. Minaj was once a supporter of Stallion. But fans believe she became an adversary after Stallion collaborated with her enemy, Cardi B, for "W.A.P." Stallion dropped her latest single, "Hiss," on Jan. 26, where she addressed many who tools shots at her public, including her ex, Pardison Fontaine. And though she didn't name anyone specifically, a few references about Minaj are clear. In response, Minaj began sharing posts on X, formerly Twitter, promising she'd air out Stallion's dirty laundry. The response was in a diss track, "Big Foot," which has received mixed reviews but has made its way on the charts as well. The beef is murky, but there are some things that are obvious.

Friends turned enemies Minaj and Stallion collaborated on Stallion's 2019 single "Hot Girl Summer." W.A.P. was released in 2020. When Minaj released her latest album Pink Friday 2, fans believed she took jabs at Stallion in the song "FTCU." Minaj rapped: "Stay in your Tory Lanez, bitch, I'm not Iggy," referring "Fancy" rapper Iggy Azalea, who wrote a letter to the judge in support of Lanez during his trial in the fallout from the shooting. prevnext

The lyrics that got Nicki in her feelings In the song, Stallion raps: "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law / I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start." Megan's Law was established in 1994 after the nationally covered rape and murder of seven-year-old Megan Kanka in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, New Jersey by Jesse Timmendequas. Timmendequas was a convicted sex offender who'd committed crimes against Kanka's neighbors. The law requires law enforcement to keep an open database available to anyone to view about registered sex offenders. Many believe Stallion's reference was about Kenneth Petty, Minaj's husband, who is a registered sex offender. prevnext

Stallion stands 10 toes Minaj went on Live and discussed Stallion's single. The "Body" rapper called into The Breakfast Club the same morning and said she wrote the song for "motherf–kers [who use] Megan Thee Stallion name, they get 24 hours of attention," she said, before adding, "I'm saying, a hit dog gon' holler. That's it. Whoever feel it, feel it." basically, if Minaj was offended, then the lyrics did their job. prevnext

Minaj responds in rap form Minaj released "Big Foot" as a diss and response to Stallion. In the song, she references Stallion's deceased mother, lists the names of men Stallion allegedly slept with, notes the shooting, and more. Stallion hasn't responded. prevnext

Fans take sides Users on X and Instagram have been having a field day. An overwhelming majority say Minaj's response fell flat. The Breakfast Club hosts share similar sentiments. Many are disappointed by Minaj and claim she's been unhinged since marrying Petty. prevnext