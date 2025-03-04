My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar’s Autopsy Reveals Details of His Death

More details have emerged into the death of former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar. Three months after Bryar, 44, was found dead in his Tennessee home, the Bedford County medical examiner in Tennessee ruled his cause and manner of death “best classified as undetermined,” according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ Monday.

According to the report, Bryar’s remains were “badly decomposed” when his body was discovered on Nov. 26, making it difficult for the medical examiner to determine an exact cause of death. Bryar had last been seen alive on Nov. 4, and was discovered next to three large canisters of nitrous oxide, often called “laughing gas,” with tubing attached to them, meaning they were ready for use.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Antidepressants were also discovered in the home. Although the medical examiner raised concerns about an “intentional or accidental overdose” in the autopsy report, the state of decomposition of the musicians’ body made it impossible to declare an exact cause of death, and Bryar’s cause and manner of death was ultimately ruled “undetermined.”

The Chicago-born Bryar is best remembered for his time with My Chemical romance. The musician joined the American emo-punk band – comprised of Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Mikey Way, and Ray Toro — in 2004 after first meeting the group while they were on tour and he was working as a sound engineer for The Used. Bryar left The Used’s tour and replaced Matt Pelissier as drummer just after My Chemical Romance released their second album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

He went on to play with the band for six years, becoming their longest-serving drummer and playing on the album The Black Parade, the compilation Conventional Weapons, and the live album The Black Parade Is Dead!. He contributed to hits like “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Teenagers” and “I Don’t Love You” before exiting the group in 2010.

Following Bryar’s passing, My Chemical Romance paid tribute to the musician in a statement shared to Instagram on Dec. 2, sharing, “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace.”

Following his exit from My Chemical Romance, Bryar retired from music and became a real estate agent.