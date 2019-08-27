MTV VMAs 2019: Miley Cyrus Set to Appear, Play New Song 'Slide Away’ for the First Time

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are just hours away, with the show set to air on Monday night, and it's now being reported that Miley Cyrus will take the stage to perform her new song, "Slide Away," for the very first time.

A teaser for the ceremony confirms that Cyrus will perform at the show, marking her first public appearance since her split from husband Liam Hemsworth was reported and her first performance of her new song.

Cyrus originally released "Slide Away" on Friday, Aug. 16, and fans immediately posited that the song was about Cyrus' separation from Hemsworth. The track is clearly a breakup song, with the 26-year-old describing letting someone "slide away" to allow each respective party to return to where they came from before the relationship in question. Cyrus wrote the song with Alma Miettinen, Michael L Williams II and Andrew Wyatt.

"Once upon a time it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we're lost / So it's time to let it go," the song begins before Cyrus reaches the chorus and sings, "So won't you slide away / back to the ocean / I'll go back to the city lights." Hemsworth is an avid surfer and Cyrus has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager. The couple also shared a home together in Malibu, California.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in December 2018 and announced their split on August 10. Hemsworth officially filed for divorce last week and Cyrus addressed the couple's split on Twitter on Thursday, Aug. 22.

"I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide," she wrote. "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

The 2019 VMAs will air on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV from the Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey. Other performers include Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

