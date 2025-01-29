Former MTV host Matt Pinfield’s daughter Jessica is pleading with a judge for a temporary conservatorship for her dad. The media personality and former music executive reportedly suffered a massive stroke on January 6, 2025, with Jessica stating he’s been incapacitated since. As for why she’s requesting a conservatorship, Jessica claims she’s afraid his girlfriend will drain his bank account, per TMZ. She says the conservatorship will help her make important health and financial decisions on behalf of her dad, with the help of her sister, Maya. The daughters also want temporary conservators to oversee his bank account and apartment.

Pinefield was one of MTV’s biggest names in the 90s, hosting shows like 120 Minutes and making appearances on TRL. He eventually landed his own TV show before becoming vice president of A&R and Artist Development for Columbia Records. Recently, he began working in radio again.

According to Smart Asset, a conservatorship “is a way for someone to assume legal guardianship over an adult. Families often use conservatorships to help deal with the mounting medical, financial and mental health needs of a parent. The status of a conservatorship is dependent on the capacity of the individual to make decisions on their own.”

In recent years, conservatorships have become a topic of interest and contention. The biggest conservatorship battle of discussion was initiated by the #FreeBritney movement after the pop star was held under a strict conservatorship for 13 years. Now, attention has turned to former queen of hot topics, Wendy Williams, who was placed under a conservatorship in 2021 with minimal access to her loved ones.

During a recent press run, Williams insisted she’s not mentally incapacitated and is being held against her will. “I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said. “I’m in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. …. These people, there’s something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not,” she told the hosts of The Breakfast Club.