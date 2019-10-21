Miley Cyrus Slams ‘Evil’ Liam Hemsworth in Instagram Live Rant

Miley Cyrus is dropping a not-so-subtle dig at Liam Hemsworth, calling ex-husband Liam Hemsworth “evil” in a candid and controversial Instagram Live with current beau Cody Simpson. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer went Live Sunday after admitting she was “bored,” but stirred up plenty of controversy when it came to discussing her brief romance with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter and current relationship with Simpson following the split with Hemsworth that came less than a year after their nuptials.

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up,” Cyrus said during her Live session. “You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d—s out there, you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a d—k that’s not a d—, you know.”

The Hannah Montana alum continued with a harsh condemnation of her ex, saying, “I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true.”

Referencing Simpson, she added, “There are good people out there that just happen to have d—s. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

Cyrus’ followers couldn’t decide which part of the Live was more shocking — her claims about sexuality or her open diss of her ex-husband.

Is it too wild to say that I don’t think Miley felt she had to ‘be gay’ because she thought ‘all men are evil’ – but rather, she profited off this deceptive proximity to the LGBTQ+ community. Just like she profited off black culture and then reverted back to her country life. — Afia Ahmed (@EduAfs_) October 21, 2019

are we just gonna completely ignore how miley cyrus said that she felt like she HAD to be gay bc she thought that all men were evil because….. hun — ‎ 🐐 (@jeonIuke) October 21, 2019

So Miley really called Liam a dick on her live huh — franzi met emma and saw tay (@now_your_daisy) October 21, 2019

Since Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation in August, the two have been spotted moving on with different partners, with the Hunger Games actor being spotted hand-in-hand with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown just the other week.

Cyrus, meanwhile, has called out a double standard in public perception of her moving on post-divorce, writing on Twitter after being spotted kissing Simpson for the first time, “I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru the beginning.”

“I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she continued. “People only ‘know’ what they see on the Internet.”

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘ladies man,’ etc. where women are called s—s/w—s! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world,” she wrote. “If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em! If our president can ‘grab ’em by the p—,’ can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?”

