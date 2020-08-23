Miley Cyrus Mourns the Death of Her Grandmother With Touching Tribute: 'I Will Miss You for the Rest of My Life'
Miley Cyrus is mourning the loss of her beloved "Mammie." Cyrus' grandmother, Loretta Finley, died recently, and the "Slide Away" singer is clearly devastated. She shared a montage of videos and images on Instagram on Saturday. In the first video, Finley is seen on a red carpet for what is presumably the premiere of Cyrus' 2010 film The Last Song. After Finley introduces herself as "Mammie," Cyrus is interviewed, praises her maternal grandma and says, "She is the fiercest person I know. That is all I know. She is my inspiration and my fashion icon."
Cyrus then shared some lighthearted moments with her Mammie, such as when she took Cyrus seat on The Voice for a photo-opp. There was also a clip of Finley helping a teenage Cyrus film a silly dance video. These joyous moments accompanied an emotional caption penned by the 27-year-old pop star.
Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that, the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted. I will miss you for the rest of my life.... I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us....
In the tribute, Cyrus called the late mother of Leticia "Tish" Cyrus "the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world." She also vowed to carry on her legacy "by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated." The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" vocalist also said that Finley's loved ones "will ache everyday" now that she's gone.
Cyrus then went on to share a couple more remembrances. One showed the grandmother-grandaughter duo baking with Snoop Dogg, and the other shows a look at Cyrus' early success as it related to Finley. Mammie was shown at a Cyrus fan event, where she was signing autographs and received a welcome reception from the crowd of young girls, all because she was the Hannah Montana star's grandma.
Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus, also shared kinds words about Finley over on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Our family lost a beautiful light that shined so brightly and influenced us all to keep faith in a better tomorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with Tish and the kids. Loretta Jean Finley 'Mammie' you will be missed but never forgotten."