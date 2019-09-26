Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Says Daughter Is ‘Disgusting’ and a ‘Bratty Millennial’ After New Photo Comes Out

Miley Cyrus may be a full grown woman, but that’s not stopping her from getting into trouble with her mom, Tish Cyrus. The “Mother’s Daughter” songstress took to her Instagram Story to share a candid photo Tish took of her while she ignored a “gorgeous” sunset in favor of scrolling through her phone.

In the photo, Cyrus, 26, sits at a table and looks at her cellphone, her face lit up by the blue light. She overlaid the photo with text explaining the situation, poking fun at both herself and her mom.

“My mom called this ‘disgusting,’” she wrote. “There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone ‘serving content’ ….it’s hard to get in trouble once you’re an adult but she said I looked like a ‘bratty millennial’ which I do …. but is it bad if I like the pic and want post? Is that [the] worst? [Tish Cyrus],” Cyrus wrote. Click here to see the photo.

The two are currently on vacation with Cyrus’ older sister Brandi Cyrus in Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona, with Cyrus calling it a “Necessary Mom n Sister trip” on social media. The trio have been climbing mountains, kayaking and — of course — taking plenty of photos amid the red and gold sandstone formations of the famous canyon near Lake Powell.

Fans grew concerned over one of the photos in which Cyrus bared her rock hard abs in front of the gorgeous background, with some commenting on how thin she has gotten over recent months.

“What the [f—]? Very skinny,” one follower commented. Another rudely suggested, “Eat food.”

Luckily, there were other users reminding their fellow commenters not to body shame on any end of the appearance spectrum.

“It’s like y’all don’t remember when everyone was calling her fat… let her be her,” one wrote.

Another simply responded to a concern troll, “That’s really rude to say.”

Cyrus has had a rough couple weeks in her personal life, announcing in August that she and husband Liam Hemsworth were separating after less than one year of marriage, the same day photos of Cyrus and The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter kissing in Italy began circulating online. Less than a month later, Cyrus and Carter have reportedly called off their romance, remaining friends in the wake of their breakup.

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” a source told PEOPLE Sunday. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants.”