Miley Cyrus Speaks to Whether She’d Do ‘Hannah Montana’ Reboot

Miley Cyrus is turning over a new leaf, and rebooting her career in a completely different direction than it's been going for about the past five or six years. Naturally, this has people wondering if a Hannah Montana reunion/reboot could happen.

Well, Miley has an answer to that.

During a recent interview, Cyrus was asked if she would ever consider doing a Hannah Montana spin-off. Before answering she joked, "Dude. I had to go to Disney the other day to promote [my new music], and you know [Hannah Montana] was the first thing they [mentioned]."

She eventually said that a Hannah Montana spin-off would "probably not" happen.

See The Video Interview Clip Here

After answering Cyrus joked again, "Probably not because ... it's a lot of time to be spent with my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus]. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time."

The 24-year-old singer went on to say, "That was really hard every day from, like, [ages] 11 to 18. I didn't get a school escape like most people. I went to work with my dad. And then I started driving my dad toward the end, when I could start driving. And then my grandma went with me every day. It was a lot of time with dad and grandma."

Up Next: Billy Ray Cyrus Weighs In On Miley's Sobriety, Dishes On New Album

Additionally, she revealed that the show was in many ways responsible for what drove her to behave so erratically after it was over.

She explained, "That's why as soon as I turned 18, you guys wonder why I was twerking at Juicy J shows. I had just spent 10 years every day with my dad and grandma. I had to break free."

More: Miley Cyrus Reveals Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl' Is About Her

Part of the reason the interviewer asked Miley about the possibility of a Hannah Montana spin-off is because of the new That's So Raven spin-off that will debut this summer. Both Disney Channel shows were at the height of their popularity at the same time.

Miley mentioned the new Raven series, titled Raven's Home, saying, "I'm really excited for that. That's going to be my binge-watch of the year, for sure."

So, while there is no new Hannah Montana now, or even in the foreseeable future, Miley didn't say "no," so there's still hope.

[H/T: Us Weekly]